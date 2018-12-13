Race Video: Prigoda’s 2:00.16 200 Breast World Record Stunner

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

Live Results (Omega)

Russian Kirill Prigoda nailed the 2nd individual World Record here in Hangzhou after Daiya Seto’s world mark in the 200m fly. Tackling the men’s 200m breaststroke tonight, Prigoda crushed a winning effort of 2:00.16 to slice almost .3 off of the previous WR of 2:00.44 held by Germany’s Marco Koch. Prigoda’s outing also crushed his previous personal best of 2:01.11 produced at last year’s Short Course European Championships.

Prigoda has been making major strides in this event, going from 2:03.97 in 2016 to that 2:01.11 personal best last year to now a mega drop to 2:00.16 for his first World Record.

The 22-year-old already raced the 100m breast here, finishing 5th in a time of 56.56, despite having been entered as the #1 seed. He’ll also take on the 50m breast later in the meet, where he’s seeded 2nd in a time of 25.68.

