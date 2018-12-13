Watch Chad Le Clos Hold Off Dressel In Men’s 100 Fly Final

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

The men’s 100m fly final tonight in Hangzhou was one for the ages, as defending title holder South African Chad Le Clos was pitted against on-fire sprinter Caeleb Dressel of the United States, French National Record hlder Mehdy Metella, Chinese powerhouse Li Zhuhao and more.

Le Clos went out stunningly fast, even for him, clocking a eye-popping opening 50 of 22.39. That was by far the fastest opener, with Germany’s Marius Kusch the next swiftest with a split of 22.58. For perspective, Dressel raced an opening 50 of 23.07.

The South African was able to hold on and fire off a final 50 of 26.11 to Dressel’s much speedier 25.64, and ultimately take gold in a winning effort of 48.50, Le Clos’ fastest time and his first occasion under 49-point this season. Dressel registered 48.71 for silver tonight, while Zhuhao touched in 49.25 for bronze.

Le Clos’ 48.08 World Record from the 2016 edition of these Short Course World Championships remains as the World Record, while Dressel checks-in as the 4th fastest performer of all-time. Zhuhao also got on the list as the 9th fastest performer ever, ranking ahead of the likes of Laszlo Cseh, Andrew Lauterstein and Matteo Rivolta.