Watch Chad Le Clos Hold Off Dressel In Men’s 100 Fly Final

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th
  • Hangzhou, China
  • Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center
  • Live Results (Omega)

The men’s 100m fly final tonight in Hangzhou was one for the ages, as defending title holder South African Chad Le Clos was pitted against on-fire sprinter Caeleb Dressel of the United States, French National Record hlder Mehdy Metella, Chinese powerhouse Li Zhuhao and more.

Le Clos went out stunningly fast, even for him, clocking a eye-popping opening 50 of 22.39. That was by far the fastest opener, with Germany’s Marius Kusch the next swiftest with a split of 22.58. For perspective, Dressel raced an opening 50 of 23.07.

The South African was able to hold on and fire off a final 50 of 26.11 to Dressel’s much speedier 25.64, and ultimately take gold in a winning effort of 48.50, Le Clos’ fastest time and his first occasion under 49-point this season. Dressel registered 48.71 for silver tonight, while Zhuhao touched in 49.25 for bronze.

Le Clos’ 48.08 World Record from the 2016 edition of these Short Course World Championships remains as the World Record, while Dressel checks-in as the 4th fastest performer of all-time. Zhuhao also got on the list as the 9th fastest performer ever, ranking ahead of the likes of Laszlo Cseh, Andrew Lauterstein and Matteo Rivolta.

 

ERVINFORTHEWIN

Dressel first 2 turns were terrible but his last underwater and last 25 meters were amazing !!!

1 hour ago
Bub

Yea, Dressel’s second underwater looked like he may have slipped off the wall. Went in second but came up almost last.

1 hour ago
CAL Bear

His last 50 was the strongest of all swimmers. I think he was tired from that 50 free idk,

1 hour ago
anon

Yes I think he could win a 25 meter fly race starting from a push

1 hour ago
Caleb Dressel Will Win 7 Golds in Tokyo

Dressel really should have gone to some World Cups

1 hour ago
Aquajosh

Something happened on that 2nd turn because he breathed one stroke after the breakout on the final lap, and that’s usually a no-breather for him.

1 hour ago

