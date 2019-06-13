Race Video: Kyle Chalmers Throws Down 47.35 100 Free Hammer

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS

As originally reported:

Taking back over the #1 swimmer in the world status in the men’s 100m free is Kyle Chalmers, the reigning Olympic champion in the event.

Competing on night 5 of the 2019 Aussie World Trials, the 20-year-old delivered big-time to rack up his 2nd World Championships qualifying event, hitting the wall in a massive 47.35 for gold.

His time overtakes his recent 47.48 thrown down at Aussie Nationals as his new career-fastest, displacing Russian Vladislav Grinev who had beaten out Chalmers’ previous PB in 47.48 just days later to take over the world rankings throne.

Splits for Chalmers tonight include a massive 23.13/24.22, keeping the Marion swimmer in the #4 slot among all-time Australians.

All-Time Aussie Men Performers in 100 Free:

47.04 Cameron McEvoy Adelaide 11.04.16

47.05 Eamon Sullivan Beijing 13.08.08

47.10 James Magnussen Adelaide 19.03.12

47.35 Kyle Chalmers TONIGHT

Chalmers’ 47.35 world-leading mark now also inserts the World Championships-bound athlete on the list of all-time top 10 performers in the event worldwide. His time makes him the #10 swimmer, ahead of Americans Michael Phelps, Nathan Adrian and Jason Lezak.