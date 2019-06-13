Watch Mitch Larkin Crush 1:55.72 200 IM For #1 Time In The World

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS

As originally reported:

National Record holder Mitch Larkin lowered his own Aussie standard tonight in Brisbane in the men’s 200m IM, throwing down his fastest time by nearly half a second.

The 25-year-old St. Peters Western star has already shown he’s in his best form, nailing a winning mark of 52.38 in the 100m back to qualify for the World Championships, hitting his best time since 2015.

This morning he established himself as the man to beat in this 200m IM with the only sub-2:00 mark of the morning in 1:59.93, a cruising effort for the Pan Pacs silver medalist in this event.

Tonight, however, Larkin took things to entirely new territory, venturing under the 1:56 barrier for the first time of his career to win in a massive 1:55.72.

That effort checks-in as the new Australian National Record, Commonwealth Record, as well as the top time in the world this year. In fact, Larkin now sits atop the world rankings thrown by almost a second, with British ace Duncan Scott’s 1:56.65 appearing a mile away when sitting the times side-by-side.