Olympic Trials PSA: Scooters A Viable Mode of Transportation In Omaha

Disclaimer: Ride scooters at your own risk. We are not lawyers.

In Omaha for the U.S. Olympic Trials this week?

One thing you may want to take advantage of while you’re here is the city’s newest mode of transportation, scooters, which were first introduced in May of 2019 for a six-month pilot program and subsequently returned last summer for a second pilot.

Now, with the two pilots deemed an overall success, riding a scooter is an easy option if you’re looking to get around Omaha.

What Companies Can I Use?

Park Omaha provides a full breakdown of everything scooter-related on its website, here. The City of Omaha works with two companies, Lime and Spin, that you can rent from for your scooter adventures.

Both companies have apps that you can download to find and access them.

What Does It Cost?

It’s $1 to access a scooter, and an additional charge by the minute, depending on which company you’re riding with.

What Are The Rules?

Scooters are permitted on streets and bike lanes, but not sidewalks. There are also some restricted zones, including some around the pool.

Riders must be at least 18 years of age and have a valid driver’s license or state-issued ID, and are required to follow the same rules of the road as bicyclists and motorists. Only one person can ride a scooter at a time.

Scooters can reach up to 15 mph, so while they aren’t legally required, it is greatly encouraged that you wear a helmet.

Scooters are also not permitted on streets with posted speed limits greater than 35mph, and for parking, be sure to avoid blocking any of the usual areas you would if you were parking your car (bike racks, driveways, etc.)

Safety Data

According to Statista, electronic scooter use resulted in 14,641 injuries in 2018, or 19 per every 100,000 riders (a 222% increase from 2014). The study says that only 5% of those injuries occurred while the rider was wearing a helmet.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, e-scooters resulted in an estimated 50,000 emergency department visits and at least 27 fatalities between 2017 and 2019, with injuries and deaths on the rise year over year.

So while it can be both a fun and convenient option to get around, scooters can be potentially dangerous, so be safe!