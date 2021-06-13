Tomer Frankel Secures Olympic Berth with 51.81 100 Fly Israeli National Record

ISRAEL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS + OLYMPIC TRIALS

June 11-14, 2021

Wingate Institute, Netanya, Israel

50 meters (LCM)

Prelims/Finals, Olympic qualifying event

Tomer Frankel, who recently completed his first season with the Indiana University Hoosiers, threw down a new lifetime best and Israeli Record in the men’s 100 fly at Israel’s Olympic Trials. Frankel blasted a 51.81, which not only broke the national record, it also was under the Olympic A standard, meaning Frankel has secures his spot on Israel’s Olympic team in the event. Israel nearly had a second swimmer qualify in the 100 fly, as Gal Groumi posted a 52.05, which was a massive personal best. The swim was just off the A cut time of 51.96.

Anastasia Gorbenko, the 17-year-old star, ripped a new personal best in the women’s 100 fly, touching in 58.51. The swim also marks a new Israeli Junior Record, breaking the previous record held by Vared Borochovsky, which stood for 21 years. The time was off the Olympic qualifying A time, which is 57.92. Nonetheless, Gorbenko is having herself a stellar meet, having now broken 3 Israeli Records, and one junior record. Gorbenko also swam a 27.95 50 back to lead-off a mixed medley relay, which is under the Israeli Record, but doesn’t count officially because it was swum on a mixed relay.

Another Israeli Record fell at the hands of Bar Soloveychik, who clocked a 7:55.48 in the men’s 800 free. The swim shattered his own national record by 4 seconds. The previous record stood at 7:59.40, and was set recently, on April 1 of this year. Unfortunately the time was just off the A standard of 7:54.31.

Itay Goldfaden posted a 27.05 in prelims of the men’s 50 breast, breaking the Israeli Record. Goldfaden ended up finishing 2nd in finals, with Kris Pitshugin winning the race.