All the Links You Need for the 2017 Women’s D1 NCAA Championships

2017 WOMEN’S NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 15 – Saturday, March 18
- IUPUI Natatorium – Indianapolis, IN
- Prelims 10AM/Finals 6PM (Eastern Time)
- Defending Champion: Georgia (results)
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheet
- Live stream: Wednesday/Thursday Prelims & Finals, Friday/Saturday Prelims / Friday/Saturday finals on ESPN3
- Live Results
Swimmers are gearing up for the 2017 Divsion 1 Women’s NCAA Championships, which will take place from Wednesday, March 15th through Saturday, March 18th at the IUPUI Natatorium in Indianapolis, Indiana. You can find all the links you need to follow along right here on SwimSwam, as well as event-by-event previews and predictions.
PICK ‘EM CONTEST:
Swimming fans can still enter our official Pick ‘Em contest until 4 p.m. on the Wednesday of the meet. If you haven’t done so already, click here to enter. By using the new Google Forms format, you CAN go in and edit your responses up until 4 PM on Wednesday. You can also use this “edit responses” ability to go in and print or save your answers.
EVENT-BY-EVENT PREVIEWS:
You can follow these links to each of our specific event-by-event previews for Women’s NCAAs, including our top 8 picks in each race. We’ve listed our predicted winners below, and will update the remaining events as the rest of our previews are published.
- 50 free: Simone Manuel, Stanford
- 100 free: Simone Manuel, Stanford
- 200 free: Katie Ledecky, Stanford
- 500 free: Katie Ledecky, Stanford
- 1650 free: Katie Ledecky, Stanford
- 100 back:
- 200 back: Kathleen Baker, Cal
- 100 breast: Lilly King, Indiana
- 200 breast:
- 100 fly: Janet Hu, Stanford
- 200 fly: Ella Eastin, Stanford
- 200 IM: Ella Eastin, Stanford
- 400 IM:
- 200 free relay:
- 400 free relay:
- 800 free relay:
- 200 medley relay:
- 400 medley relay: Stanford
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!