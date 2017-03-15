2017 NCAA Division III Men: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

Division III Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

March 15-18, 2017

CISD Natatorium, Shenandoah, Texas

Prelims 10 AM, Finals 6 PM – U.S. Central Time Zone (GMT -6 currently)

Event schedule

Real-time results – diving

Real-time results – swimming

Video link

Championship Central

Men’s 500-yard Freestyle – Final

NCAA Record: 4:20.60 3/18/15 Andrew Greenhalgh , Johns Hopkins

Arthur Conover, SR Kenyon 4:18.35 Andrew Greenhalgh, SR Johns Hopkins 4:19.66 Thomas Gordon, SO Emory 4:22.69 Christian Baker, SR Emory 4:24.04 Robert Williams, SO Kenyon 4:28.73 Mitchell Riek, SO Carnegie Mellon 4:28.87 David Perez, JR Kenyon 4:30.41 Henry Copses, JR Emory 4:35.19

That one of the most anticipated races of the meet took place in the first event portends good things for this weekend. Arthur Conover and Andrew Greenhalgh traded strokes for 350 yards, with Conover slightly out front, until Greenhalgh took over the lead heading into the 400 wall. He upped his tempo and tried to get out to clean water, but Conover wouldn’t let him go. Conover took off over the final 50 yards and motored home to a new NCAA Division III national record of 4:18.35. Greenhalgh also came to the wall under his previous mark with 4:19.66. Emory’s Thomas Gordon was third in 4:22.69.

Men’s 200-yard Individual Medley – Final

NCAA Record: 1:45.57 12/1/16 Andrew Wilson , Emory

Meet Record: 1:45.64 3/15/17 Evan Holder, Johns Hopkins

Andrew Wilson, SR Emory 1:44.18 Evan Holder, SR Johns Hopkins 1:44.90 Jackson Lindell, SR Denison 1:46.28 Trevor Manz, SR Kenyon 1:46.95 Bouke Edskes, FR MIT 1:47.15 Michael Lagieski, SR Wash U. MO 1:48.28 Ian Reardon, SR Kenyon 1:48.83 Kevin Van Cleave, SO Wash U. MO 1:49.02

After Evan Holder of Johns Hopkins broke the meet record in prelims with 1:45.64, and narrowly missed Andrew Wilson’s NCAA record from December, it was clear this would be a fast final. Emory’s Wilson and Holder, both seniors, did not disappoint as they took to the water in finals. Holder held a half body-length lead through the backstroke, but that wasn’t enough to keep breaststroker Wilson at bay; he out-split Holder by nearly 2 seconds over the third 50. Holder came home nearly 8/10 faster than Wilson, but ran out of pool. Both men came to the wall under the previous NCAA and meet records, with Wilson getting his name etched into the record books with his winning 1:44.18.

Jackson Lindell of Denison, who had broken Wilson’s 2015 record when he won this event with 1:46.00 last year, finished third with 1:46.28. Kenyon senior Trevor Manz edged MIT freshman Bouke Edskes for fourth.

Men’s 50-yard Freestyle – Final

NCAA DIII Record: 19.38 3/21/2012 Zach Turk, Kenyon