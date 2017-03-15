Emory’s Andrew Wilson Breaks NCAA D3 Record in 200 IM with 1:44.18

DIVISION III MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 15-18, 2017

CISD Natatorium, Shenandoah, Texas

Prelims 10 AM, Finals 6 PM – U.S. Central Time Zone (GMT -6 currently)

After taking a year off from Emory to focus on the 2016 Olympic Trials, Andrew Wilson has won his second-straight 200 IM Division III title in record-time. His 1:44.18 from tonight’s competition destroyed his own D3 record of 1:45.57, which was done at a mid-season invite meet in December of 2016. In total, Wilson took off 1.39 seconds from the previous mark.

SPLITS

22.71 – 27.09 (49.80) – 28.19 (1:17.99) – 26.19 (1:44.18)

Known for his breaststroke, Wilson surely made his move on that portion of the race. His overall time of 1:44.18 would’ve only been 21st at Division 1 NCAAs last year, but his 28.19 breaststroke leg was only beat by Will Licon’s 27.84 last year at NCAAs. In fact, only three men, in total, broke 29 seconds on the breaststroke leg in finals at the 2016 D1 Nationals.

This morning, Johns Hopkins senior Evan Holder was the top seed in prelims, posting a 1:45.64 to nearly crack the record, though it was good for a meet record. Holder was out in 49.52 tonight, ahead of Wilson by a tad, and was still able to come home in 29.95 and 25.43 to bust a 1:44.90 for 2nd place.