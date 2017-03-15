See Your Entries for 2017 Women’s NCAA Pick ‘Em Contest HERE

2017 WOMEN’S NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

An abbreviated day 1 of the 2017 Women’s NCAA Championships is in the books, and the Stanford women have taken home the first event title, and record, of the meet in the 800 free relay. If that swim is any sign of things to come, this could be a legendary NCAA Championship meet.

And if it’s any indication of how the Pick ‘Em Contest is going to go…this is going to be a high-scoring affair. We’ll release the first scoring after day 2 (along with some additional prizes that have just been offered to our readers by ROKA, so bonus there!), but for now, we’ll post the full list of everyone’s selections so that you can follow along throughout the meet and know who to cheer for.

99.7% of 656 entries picked Stanford correctly, and 81.7% also correctly picked Cal. The confidence and success dropped off after that. 49.3% of readers chose USC 3rd, as compared to only 25.8% who correctly picked Michigan. Texas, who has been swimming very well all season, got 4th – which only 7.1% of readers correctly chose.

