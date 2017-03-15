Stanford Women Open NCAAs By Breaking All of the 800 Free Relay Records

2017 WOMEN’S NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Stanford women were a whopping 4 seconds ahead of their own record pace from the Pac-12 Championships 3 weeks ago heading into the anchor leg of the women’s 800 free relay on Wednesday, and that anchor leg happened to be a swimmer, Katie Ledecky, who does nothing but break records.

The final result was a 6:45.91 that is the fastest swim in history by 3.5 seconds, beating-out the 6:49.42 that they swam at Pac-12s. They didn’t use Simone Manuel, who along with Ledecky is a favorite in the individual 200, at Pac-12s, but on Wednesday she led off with a 1:41.41.

Stanford is so deep that they’ve now been 5 seconds faster than any other relay in the history of this event – and they didn’t even use Katie Drabot, who swam this event individually at the 2014 Short Course World Championships for the USA – on the relay. What’s more, neither their relay Manuel nor their anchor Ledecky had their best swims.

Ella Eastin was the most remarkable split for Stanford on the relay, swimming 1:41.89 – half-a-second drop from Pac-12s. She’s actually the only holdover from the relay that got 6th at NCAAs last year – where she split a 1:42.18.

For those keeping score, the swim takes down the Stanford, Pac-12, IUPUI Natatorium, American, NCAA, and U.S. Open Records.

Comparative Splits:

Some portion of this record is owed to the change last year to the NCAA Championship meet schedule that moves the event to an abbreviated, finals-only first day rather than holding it at the end of the grueling day 2 of the meet. A much bigger portion of it is owed to a Stanford team that is about to put a big stamp on the history books.