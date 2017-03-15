Stanford Women Open NCAAs By Breaking All of the 800 Free Relay Records

  2 Braden Keith | March 15th, 2017 | College, News, Pac-12, Records

2017 WOMEN’S NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Stanford women were a whopping 4 seconds ahead of their own record pace from the Pac-12 Championships 3 weeks ago heading into the anchor leg of the women’s 800 free relay on Wednesday, and that anchor leg happened to be a swimmer, Katie Ledecky, who does nothing but break records.

The final result was a 6:45.91 that is the fastest swim in history by 3.5 seconds, beating-out the 6:49.42 that they swam at Pac-12s. They didn’t use Simone Manuel, who along with Ledecky is a favorite in the individual 200, at Pac-12s, but on Wednesday she led off with a 1:41.41.

Stanford is so deep that they’ve now been 5 seconds faster than any other relay in the history of this event – and they didn’t even use Katie Drabot, who swam this event individually at the 2014 Short Course World Championships for the USA – on the relay. What’s more, neither their relay Manuel nor their anchor Ledecky had their best swims.

Ella Eastin was the most remarkable split for Stanford on the relay, swimming 1:41.89 – half-a-second drop from Pac-12s. She’s actually the only holdover from the relay that got 6th at NCAAs last year – where she split a 1:42.18.

For those keeping score, the swim takes down the Stanford, Pac-12, IUPUI Natatorium, American, NCAA, and U.S. Open Records.

Comparative Splits:

Cal 2015 Pac-12s Stanford Pac-12s Stanford NCAAs
Pre-’17 Record Old Record New Record
Cierra Runge – 1:42.73 Lia Neal – 1:43.34 Simone Manuel – 1:41.41
Liz Pelton – 1:43.29 Katie Drabot – 1:43.43 Lia Neal – 1:42.15
Caroline Piehl – 1:43.48 Ella Eastin – 1:42.37 Ella Eastin – 1:41.89
Missy Franklin – 1:40.68 Katie Ledecky – 1:40.28 Katie Ledecky – 1:40.46
6:50.18 6:49.42 6:45.91

Some portion of this record is owed to the change last year to the NCAA Championship meet schedule that moves the event to an abbreviated, finals-only first day rather than holding it at the end of the grueling day 2 of the meet. A much bigger portion of it is owed to a Stanford team that is about to put a big stamp on the history books.

 

In This Story

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Stanford Women Open NCAAs By Breaking All of the 800 Free Relay Records"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Blkswmr

One word. WOW!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
39 minutes 37 seconds ago
Dan

I checked the USA swimming website for event rankings. That time beats about 30 division 1 men’s programs.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
11 minutes 42 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

The most common question asked about Braden Keith is "when does he sleep?" That's because Braden has, in two years in the game, become one of the most prolific writers in swimming at a level that has earned him the nickname "the machine" in some circles. He first got his feet …

Read More »