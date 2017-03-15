2017 NCAA Division III Women: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

  0 Anne Lepesant | March 15th, 2017 | College, NCAA Division III, News, Previews & Recaps

Division III Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

 

Women’s 500-yard Freestyle – Final

  • NCAA Record: 4:43.37 3/23/11 Kendra Stern, Amherst
  1. Meg Stanley, SR Ill Wesleyan, 4:50.76
  2. Campbell Costley, SR Denison, 4:50.81
  3. Marysol Arce, SO Kenyon, 4:51.79
  4. Hannah Orbach-Mandel, SO Kenyon, 4:52.04
  5. Nicole Zanolli, JR Wash U. MO, 4:52.49
  6. Angela Newlon, SR DePauw, 4:55.41
  7. Dana Lautenschleger, JR Mount Union, 4:56.39
  8. Lauren Jones, SR Williams, 4:59.92

Denison senior Campbell Costley was all alone for 400 yards, jumping out to a body-length lead early on and never letting up. The race was for second, with Meg Stanley, Hannah Orbach-Mandel, Marysol Arce, and Lauren Jones swimming in a line. Over the last 100 yards, Stanley began to inch up on Costley and as they sprinted toward the finish, Stanley got her hand on the wall just .05 ahead of Costley for the win.

 

 

In This Story

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

wpDiscuz

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four teenage daughters, all of whom swim. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently a …

Read More »