2017 NCAA Division III Women: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

Division III Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- March 15-18, 2017
- CISD Natatorium, Shenandoah, Texas
- Prelims 10 AM, Finals 6 PM – U.S. Central Time Zone (GMT -6 currently)
Women’s 500-yard Freestyle – Final
- NCAA Record: 4:43.37 3/23/11 Kendra Stern, Amherst
- Meg Stanley, SR Ill Wesleyan, 4:50.76
- Campbell Costley, SR Denison, 4:50.81
- Marysol Arce, SO Kenyon, 4:51.79
- Hannah Orbach-Mandel, SO Kenyon, 4:52.04
- Nicole Zanolli, JR Wash U. MO, 4:52.49
- Angela Newlon, SR DePauw, 4:55.41
- Dana Lautenschleger, JR Mount Union, 4:56.39
- Lauren Jones, SR Williams, 4:59.92
Denison senior Campbell Costley was all alone for 400 yards, jumping out to a body-length lead early on and never letting up. The race was for second, with Meg Stanley, Hannah Orbach-Mandel, Marysol Arce, and Lauren Jones swimming in a line. Over the last 100 yards, Stanley began to inch up on Costley and as they sprinted toward the finish, Stanley got her hand on the wall just .05 ahead of Costley for the win.
