SwimSwam Pick’em Contest Predicts the NCAA Women D1 Team Competition

2017 WOMEN’S NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

The pick’em contest is an excellent way to gauge the consensus of opinions on what the results of the women’s NCAA meet will be this weekend. I compiled some summary stats from the pick ’em contest. (Here’s an article on the individual events)

SwimSwam readers strongly believe Stanford is the favorite to win with 98.6% of valid entries placing them 1st. 91.2% had Cal 2nd. (This agrees with my simulated results) After the top 2 the consensus evaporates. No team has a majority for any other place. Georgia was the most picked team for 3rd at 42.6%, USC was picked 4th by 44.8% of entries. Only 1 answer lower than 4th had more than 30% of respondents pick the same team, Louisville with 31.3% in 10th.

I don’t put much stock in these rankings after about 6th place. It appears some readers just picked down the diagonal after that. The 7th, 8th, 9th, and 10th teams on the list all have a significant bump in the 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th rankings respectively. Past the top teams, people might not have strong opinions about the order of the teams.

Pick’em Team Predictions