Jenna Thompson Verbally Commits to In-state H2Okies

Jenna Thompson from Newport News, Virginia has verbally committed to Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University for 2019-20. Ashley Worden, Brooke Travis, Erin Quinn, Grace Cutrell, Hannah Jirsa, Hannah Virgin, Morgan Miller, Rose Pouch, Shelby Raber, and Sophia Ryan have also given verbal commitments to new head coach Sergio Lopez’s Virginia Tech class of 2023.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at Virginia Tech. I’d like to thank all my friends, family, and coaches that have helped me throughout my journey. Can’t wait to be a HOKIE🧡❤️”

Thompson specializes in breaststroke and IM and swims for Menchville High School and 757 Swim. At the 2018 VHSL 5A State Championships she placed 5th in the 100 breast and 16th in the 200 IM; the previous season she’d been 5th in the 500 free and 5th in the 100 breast. In club swimming, Thompson has improved in all her events over the last year and has now qualified for U.S. Open in the 100 breast. She swam both the 100/200 breaststrokes at Speedo Junior Nationals in Irvine this summer but her best time in the 100 comes from Virginia Swimming LSC Senior Long Course Championships in July, where she cracked 1:12 for the first time, dropping a whole second to win the event with 1:11.35. She also placed 6th in the 200 breast and 9th in the 200 IM at the state meet.

Top Times

100 breast SCY 1:02.70

100 breast LCM 1:11.35

200 breast SCY 2:17.50

200 breast LCM 2:41.08

200 IM LCM 2:25.74

