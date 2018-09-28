MPSSAA 200 Free Champ Sophia Ryan Gives Verbal Nod to Virginia Tech

Sophia Ryan from Sandy Spring, Maryland has announced her verbal commitment to Virginia Tech’s class of 2023, joining Ashley Worden, Brooke Travis, Erin Quinn, Grace Cutrell, Hannah Jirsa, Hannah Virgin, Morgan Miller, Rose Pouch, and Shelby Raber.

“Thrilled to announce my commitment to swim and study at Virginia Tech!! I can’t wait to be a part of an amazing school and team. Thanks to my family, friends, and coaches for all the support. It’s a great day to be a Hokie!! #gokies🧡❤️”

Ryan is a senior at Sherwood High School in Rockville, the 2018 team champion at the MPSSAA 4A3A State Swimming and Diving Championships. Ryan won the 200 free (1:51.46) by .09 in a close battle where the top four finishers all came to the wall in under 1:52. She also placed second in the 100 back (56.29) and led off both the winning 400 free relay (53.02) and runner-up 200 medley relay (26.95).

Ryan swims year-round for Rockville-Montgomery Swim Club. At 2018 NCSA Summer Championship she competed in the 200/400 free and 50/100/200 back and time-trialed the 800 free. She finaled in the 400 free and picked up new PBs in the 400/800 free and 50 back. A Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200 back, her top SCY times include:

200 back – 2:00.19

100 back – 56.29

50 back – 25.96

100 free – 53.02

200 free – 1:51.46

500 free – 4:58.37