Gretchen Walsh on Night 3: “The goal was to go 47 in the 100 fly and 47 in the 100 back”

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reflecting after her monstrous 47.42 in the 100 Butterfly, Gretchen Walsh admitted she did not meet all of her goals on night 3 at the NCAA Championships. Coming into the finals session, the UVA junior was looking to become the first woman to break 48-seconds in both the 100 fly and the 100 back.

2
Swemmer (GO DRESSEL)
38 minutes ago

Unrelated but the Swiss Cheese Flying Pencil Noe Ponti just went a 50.93 in the 100 fly in France

MAXime GROOVEset went a 51.66 while the seller of the century Michael Andrew sold and went a 52.3

Facts
Reply to  Swemmer (GO DRESSEL)
19 minutes ago

Acting like 52.3 is a bad time in season lol

