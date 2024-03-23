Gretchen Walsh on Night 3: “The goal was to go 47 in the 100 fly and 47 in the 100 back”

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

https://youtu.be/UlyPxSOLa7c

Reflecting after her monstrous 47.42 in the 100 Butterfly, Gretchen Walsh admitted she did not meet all of her goals on night 3 at the NCAA Championships. Coming into the finals session, the UVA junior was looking to become the first woman to break 48-seconds in both the 100 fly and the 100 back.