Gretchen Walsh BLASTS 47.42 100 Fly Breaking Own NCAA And American Records

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

100 BUTTERFLY — FINAL

Top 8:

After swimming the 2nd fastest 100 fly ever in prelims with a 48.26, Gretchen Walsh broke her own American and NCAA records swimming a 47.42 100 butterfly.

WALSH- 2024 NCAAs FINALS WALSH- 2024 NCAAs PRELIMS WALSH – OFFICIAL NCAA/US RECORD ACCs WALSH – *UNOFFICIAL* NCAA/US RECORD DOUGLASS – FORMER OFFICIAL NCAA/US RECORD First 50 21.75 22.34 22.41 22.58 22.48 Second 50 25.67 25.92 25.84 25.72 25.98 Final Time 47.42 48.26 48.25 48.3 48.46

Walsh had her fastest reaction time off of the blocks with a 0.72 and kept going…fast. Walsh was out in a 9.94 at the 25 mark. Then, Walsh touched in a 21.75 at the 50 mark, the fastest she has ever been out in.

Not only was Walsh out faster, but she also came home faster than she has ever been. It also was faster than Kate Douglass on both the first and second 50.

With Walsh’s swim tonight, Walsh is the fastest woman in history by over a second. Kate Douglass is the #2 performer ever as she swam a 48.46 in the 100 butterfly at this meet a year ago. Walsh now also holds the fastest three swims in history.

All-Time Top-10 Official Performances, SCY Women’s 100 Fly

*Note: According to USA Swimming, Walsh’s 48.30 is an unofficial 100 fly time, however is plainly the No. 3 performance all-time