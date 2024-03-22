Gretchen Walsh BLASTS 47.42 100 Fly Breaking Own NCAA And American Records

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 20-23, 2024
- Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, Georgia
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
100 BUTTERFLY — FINAL
NCAA Record: 48.25, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024 Meet Record:48.26, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2023 American Record: 48.25, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024 US Open Record: 48.25, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024 Pool Record: 48.26, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024
- 2023 Champion: 48.46, Kate Douglass (Virginia)
Top 8:
- Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) — 47.42 *New Everything Record*
- Emma Sticklen (Texas) — 49.70
- Olivia Bray (Texas) — 50.52
- Kelly Pash (Virginia) — 50.55
- Meghan Lee (Auburn) — 50.72
- Olivia Peoples (Florida) — 50.93
- Gigi Johnson (Stanford) — 50.99
- Mia Kragh (California) — 51.27
After swimming the 2nd fastest 100 fly ever in prelims with a 48.26, Gretchen Walsh broke her own American and NCAA records swimming a 47.42 100 butterfly.
|WALSH- 2024 NCAAs FINALS
|WALSH- 2024 NCAAs PRELIMS
|WALSH – OFFICIAL NCAA/US RECORD ACCs
|WALSH – *UNOFFICIAL* NCAA/US RECORD
|
DOUGLASS – FORMER OFFICIAL NCAA/US RECORD
|First 50
|21.75
|22.34
|22.41
|22.58
|22.48
|Second 50
|25.67
|25.92
|25.84
|25.72
|25.98
|Final Time
|47.42
|48.26
|48.25
|48.3
|48.46
Walsh had her fastest reaction time off of the blocks with a 0.72 and kept going…fast. Walsh was out in a 9.94 at the 25 mark. Then, Walsh touched in a 21.75 at the 50 mark, the fastest she has ever been out in.
Not only was Walsh out faster, but she also came home faster than she has ever been. It also was faster than Kate Douglass on both the first and second 50.
With Walsh’s swim tonight, Walsh is the fastest woman in history by over a second. Kate Douglass is the #2 performer ever as she swam a 48.46 in the 100 butterfly at this meet a year ago. Walsh now also holds the fastest three swims in history.
All-Time Top-10 Official Performances, SCY Women’s 100 Fly
- Gretchen Walsh, Virginia — 47.42 (2024)
- Gretchen Walsh, Virginia — 48.25 (2024)
- Gretchen Walsh, Virginia — 48.26 (2024)
- Kate Douglass, Virginia — 48.46 (2023)
- Maggie MacNeil, LSU – 48.51 (2023)
- Kate Douglass, Virginia — 48.84 (2023)
- Maggie MacNeil, LSU – 48.89 (2021)
- Torri Huske, Stanford — 48.96 (2023)
- Maggie MacNeil, LSU – 48.99 (2023)
- Kate Douglass, Virginia — 49.04 (2022)
*Note: According to USA Swimming, Walsh’s 48.30 is an unofficial 100 fly time, however is plainly the No. 3 performance all-time
Wait. She was out faster in the first 25 on her 100 fly than she was in her Dressel-esque 50 free American record?
Speechless. Stunned.
MAGS MICHIGAN IN 2021?
Good thing for others she is limited in events. Utterly bonkers.
First 50 was a 21. First 50 of Marchands 200 IM record was a 21.
Let’s see an Australian try and do this
literally what was the point of this comment
Australians are scared to race Americans in SCY
Amazing swim. Love the new title, “New Everything Record!”
Wut…
Gee, swimming butterfly like Mark Spitz.
If Spitz were swimming today, he would be going 42 in the 100 scy easily.