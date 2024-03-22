Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Gretchen Walsh BLASTS 47.42 100 Fly Breaking Own NCAA And American Records

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

100 BUTTERFLY — FINAL

Top 8:

  1. Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) — 47.42 *New Everything Record* 
  2. Emma Sticklen (Texas) — 49.70
  3. Olivia Bray (Texas) — 50.52
  4. Kelly Pash (Virginia) — 50.55
  5. Meghan Lee (Auburn) — 50.72
  6. Olivia Peoples (Florida) — 50.93
  7. Gigi Johnson (Stanford) — 50.99
  8. Mia Kragh (California) — 51.27

After swimming the 2nd fastest 100 fly ever in prelims with a 48.26, Gretchen Walsh broke her own American and NCAA records swimming a 47.42 100 butterfly.

WALSH- 2024 NCAAs FINALS WALSH- 2024 NCAAs PRELIMS WALSH – OFFICIAL NCAA/US RECORD ACCs WALSH – *UNOFFICIAL* NCAA/US RECORD
DOUGLASS – FORMER OFFICIAL NCAA/US RECORD
First 50 21.75 22.34 22.41 22.58 22.48
Second 50 25.67 25.92 25.84 25.72 25.98
Final Time 47.42 48.26 48.25 48.3 48.46

Walsh had her fastest reaction time off of the blocks with a 0.72 and kept going…fast. Walsh was out in a 9.94 at the 25 mark. Then, Walsh touched in a 21.75 at the 50 mark, the fastest she has ever been out in.

Not only was Walsh out faster, but she also came home faster than she has ever been. It also was faster than Kate Douglass on both the first and second 50.

With Walsh’s swim tonight, Walsh is the fastest woman in history by over a second. Kate Douglass is the #2 performer ever as she swam a 48.46 in the 100 butterfly at this meet a year ago. Walsh now also holds the fastest three swims in history.

All-Time Top-10 Official Performances, SCY Women’s 100 Fly

  1. Gretchen Walsh, Virginia — 47.42 (2024)
  2. Gretchen Walsh, Virginia — 48.25 (2024)
  3. Gretchen Walsh, Virginia — 48.26 (2024)
  4. Kate Douglass, Virginia — 48.46 (2023)
  5. Maggie MacNeil, LSU – 48.51 (2023)
  6. Kate Douglass, Virginia — 48.84 (2023)
  7. Maggie MacNeil, LSU – 48.89 (2021)
  8. Torri Huske, Stanford — 48.96 (2023)
  9. Maggie MacNeil, LSU – 48.99 (2023)
  10. Kate Douglass, Virginia — 49.04 (2022)

*Note: According to USA Swimming, Walsh’s 48.30 is an unofficial 100 fly time, however is plainly the No. 3 performance all-time

SwimKen
3 minutes ago

Wait. She was out faster in the first 25 on her 100 fly than she was in her Dressel-esque 50 free American record?

Speechless. Stunned.

Coach Chackett
9 minutes ago

MAGS MICHIGAN IN 2021?

VA Steve
11 minutes ago

Good thing for others she is limited in events. Utterly bonkers.

Facts
17 minutes ago

First 50 was a 21. First 50 of Marchands 200 IM record was a 21.

Jeb
18 minutes ago

Let’s see an Australian try and do this

owen
Reply to  Jeb
12 minutes ago

literally what was the point of this comment

Jeb
Reply to  owen
11 minutes ago

Australians are scared to race Americans in SCY

Dan Smith
19 minutes ago

Amazing swim. Love the new title, “New Everything Record!”

Z Tech
19 minutes ago

Wut…

cynthia curran
22 minutes ago

Gee, swimming butterfly like Mark Spitz.

SwimKen
Reply to  cynthia curran
1 minute ago

If Spitz were swimming today, he would be going 42 in the 100 scy easily.

