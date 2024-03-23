2024 Women’s D1 NCAA Champs: Day 4 Finals Preview

The final night of NCAAs in Athens is here. The night will kick off with the fastest heat of the 1650 freestyle entry times. Georgia’s Abby McCulloh comes into the night as the top seed by over six seconds and will swim in her home pool as she hopes to win an NCAA title. On one side of McCulloh will be Stanford’s Aurora Roghair who swam a best time en route to 4th place finish on night 2 in the 500 free. The other side of McCulloh will be Ching Hwee Gan of Indiana who is the highest returner from a year ago as she was 2nd in the event. Two years ago, Paige McKenna won the event and will swim out of lane 8 tonight.

Wisconsin’s Phoebe Bacon swam the fastest swim of the morning in the 200 back with a 1:48.81. That was Bacon’s fastest time in the event since she won the event in 2021. Next to Bacon this morning was Bella Sims of Florida who as a freshman will look to go three for three after already winning the 500 free and 200 free. Tennessee’s Josephine Fuller is in her third A final of the meet and is the #3 seed tonight.

The top three 100 freestyle swimmers this morning were all victorious last night. Gretchen Walsh was the fastest this morning and won the 100 fly last night, Katharine Berkoff of NC State was #2 this morning and won the 100 back last night, while Jasmine Nocentini of Virginia was #3 this morning and won the 100 breast last night. Louisville has two swimmers in the A final with Gabi Albiero and Christiana Regenauer.

Tennessee’s Mona McSharry led in prelims of the 100 breast yesterday and led the way in the 200 breast this morning swimming a 2:05.53. Alex Walsh of Virginia was just behind this morning in a 2:05.59 and was the top seed coming into the meet. She will look to go three for three individually this meet.

In the final heat of the 200 fly this morning, the Texas duo of Olivia Bray and Emma Sticklen led the way. Sticklen won the event last year and will look to defend her title. Cal’s Rachel Klinker swam the LCM version of the event for the US at 2024 Worlds last month and was 3rd this morning while Virginia has two in the A final.