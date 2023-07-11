Getting to Know NBC Sports’ Sideline Reporter at the 2023 World Champs, Kira K. Dixon

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 to 30, 2023
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
We sat down with Kira K. Dixon, who in simple terms, interviewed every US athlete right after they made the 2023 world championships team for NBC. Kira gives us her perspective on reporting for swimming vs golf (her normal day-to-day), winning Miss America, and the lifestyle of working in media.
How special is it to be working in media?