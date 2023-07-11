Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Getting to Know NBC Sports’ Sideline Reporter at the 2023 World Champs, Kira K. Dixon

Comments: 3

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

We sat down with Kira K. Dixon, who in simple terms, interviewed every US athlete right after they made the 2023 world championships team for NBC. Kira gives us her perspective on reporting for swimming vs golf (her normal day-to-day), winning Miss America, and the lifestyle of working in media.

3
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

3 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Zippo
18 minutes ago

Kira K. Dixon, a reporter so bright
Unveiling stories with all her might
Through her words, the swimming world unfolds
Her passion for the sport, a sight to behold
With Kira’s insight, our love for swimming takes flight.

Last edited 15 minutes ago by Zippo
2
-2
Reply
Atohitotsu
Reply to  Zippo
2 seconds ago

Oh no not again

0
0
Reply
Honest Observer
20 minutes ago

How special is it to be working in media?

1
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!