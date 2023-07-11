Josh Brown Hits 1500 Olympic Trials Cut At Sandpipers’ John Sullivan Firecracker Invite

2023 John Sullivan Firecracker Invitational

June 30-July 2, 2023

Las Vegas, Nevada

LCM (50 meters)

Results on MeetMobile: “John Sullivan Firecracker Invitational 2023”

The Sandpipers of Nevada hosted their annual John Sullivan Firecracker Invitational earlier this month in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 3-day, timed finals meet attracted over 500 swimmers from the Western region of the country.

Headlining the boys’ side of the competition was Joshua Brown, who picked up his first 2024 Olympic Trials cut in the 1500 freestyle with a raw time of 15:50.30. The swim was done at altitude, which means that it adjusts down to 15:39.30 to put Brown narrowly under the standard of 15:39.89.

Altitude adjusted times are accepted for entry to the Olympic Trials and other USA Swimming sanctioned meets, however, may not be used for records or for other recognition purposes.

Brown is a rising junior at Notre Dame. During his sophomore year he finished 12th in the 1650 at the ACC Championships, where he hit a season best time of 15:16.06. He is originally from Winter Park, Florida, but has been representing the Sandpipers this summer, which is home to one of the country’s best distance programs.

In addition to the 1650, Brown won the 100 free (54.91), 200 free (1:56.58), and 200 fly (2:09.48), setting new personal best times in all of them.

14-year-old Allen Gyang from the Sandpipers was also among the top performers of the meet, as he collected victories in eight of his ten events. Highlighting his races was the 100 freestyle, where he shaved off a tenth to post a time of 54.03 and move to 12th in the boy’s 13-14 age group this season.

On the girls’ side of the meet, NC State recruit Madeleine Hebert from Team Rebel Aquatics hit best times in three of her races. Hebert clocked a best time of 2:23.14 to win the 200 IM, while in the 100 backstroke she touched first in a best time of 1:05.77. She also won the 50 freestyle, going a 26.91 to put her within less than a second of her personal best.

Representing the Sandpipers was Reese Hazan and Applejean Gwinn, both of whom also came away with a few new best times. Hazan, who swims collegiately for Utah Tech, hit a best time of 1:03.91 to win the 100 fly. Her swim marks her first best time in the event since 2018.

Gwinn, 16, established a new best time in the 100 freestyle. She stopped the clock at 59.68, taking her under the minute-barrier for the first time. In addition to the 100 free, Gwinn captured victories in the 200 free (2:08.26), 50 fly (29.38), and 100 breast (1:18.04).