Florida Coach Anthony Nesty Is Focusing on Support, Says Dressel “Knows Where He’s At,”

The cone-of-silence that has surrounded Caeleb Dressel (and his teammates) everywhere they’ve gone in the last year seems to be peeling back a little as the US National Championships are about to begin on Tuesday.

His coach Anthony Nesty discussed Dressel’s comeback briefly with NBC, discussing one of his star trainees publicly for the first time since Dressel withdrew unexpectedly from last year’s World Championships mid-meet.

“He’s doing good,” Nesty said. “Training-wise, he did a really nice job coming back. … All we can do is support Caeleb where he’s at, and he knows where he’s at. We’ll see what we get next week. How he’s going to do, I don’t have a crystal ball. But, again, he’s one of the ultimate professionals. He loves the sport. He takes care of his body well. I think if you take care of your body, your chances of being successful are pretty good.”

Nesty’s description of the 7-time Olympic gold medalist and where he’s gives hints as to how they’re approaching the comeback. While coaches are often loathe to say too much publicly about expectations for an athlete, Nesty emphasized that they’re supporting “Caeleb where he’s at.”

Dressel hasn’t spoken to media or posted much on social media since leaving Worlds aside from a September 4 Instagram post where he said he hadn’t swum without Worlds and said that he had “been happy without swimming.”

He began training again around Christmas and has raced one full meet schedule since then.

This week, Dressel is entered in his four primary events: the 50 fly, 100 fly, 50 free, and 100 free.

In the interview, Nesty also discusses others among the stable of stars in Gainesville, including Katie Ledecky and Bobby Finke, and he also talks about the team’s new rallying cry:

“Ding Dong!”