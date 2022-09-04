Caeleb Dressel Hasn’t Swum Since Leaving Worlds Early

Caeleb Dressel has finally broken his two-month silence after withdrawing from June’s World Championships for unspecified reasons. The seven-time Olympic gold medalist wrote on Instagram that he hasn’t swum since Worlds, but he’s been happy without the sport in his life.
“I haven’t swam since worlds and I can honestly say I have been happy without swimming,” Dressel wrote. “I really miss it though.
“A few things I’ve done… I finally went on a honeymoon to Iceland, I bought a tractor, hiked another section of the Appalachian Trail, swam with some manatees.
“I know I can have swimming and happiness. I had them both at one point in my life and I’m working on it. If you need a break, take one.”
“I’ll be back,” Dressel added.
While Dressel hasn’t specifically said why he left the World Championships, most in the inner circles of swimming believe it was for mental health reasons. At the 2022 World Championships in July, Dressel was more or less in the form we’ve grown accustomed to seeing him in. He led off the U.S. 4×100 free relay in 47.67, helping the team to a gold medal. He then won gold in the men’s 50 fly with a 22.57. He swam prelims of the 100 free, but then pulled out of semifinals, and subsequently, the rest of the meet.
Notably, his two golds at the World Champs this summer marked his 14th and 15th LC World Championships gold medals of his career.
Dressel had been very quiet on social media since leaving Budapest early, but he’s now confirmed that he’s been taking a break from swimming completely. He hasn’t provided a timetable for his return to the water, but given the final statement, “I’ll be back,” in his IG post this evening we can expect that he will make a return at some point.
The 26-year-old notes in his post that he “finally” went on his honeymoon. He and his wife, Meghan Dressel, got married in February of 2021. It would seem they never went on a honeymoon following their wedding, possibly due to Caeleb’s training in the leadup to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last summer, or perhaps because of travel restrictions that were still in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, or maybe a combination of the two.
Dressel did an interview with Brett Hawke on the Inside with Brett Hawke podcast in May of this year in which he talked in depth about the pressure to perform he was feeling in the leadup to Tokyo. He also discussed how his goal for this year was to find a balance between swimming and his personal life, citing an instance where he left a meet early in February to be with his wife on their one-year wedding anniversary after initially planning to race in the meet.
Swimming woj bomb
Wishing him all the best.
Breaks are absolutely necessary. Gary Hall took breaks, Hoogband took breaks, even Phelps took a break after 2012…
He will comeback stronger. I think he will dominate the 50 Free for as long as he wants. I see him threepeating that event at the Olympics. The 100Fr and 100B will be fun with Popovic, Chalmers, Milak…
I hope he is ok. Swimming is better with dressel swimming!
I’m honestly just hoping the best for Caeleb. Mental health is very serious, and I wish nothing but the best for him, even if that doesn’t include swimming
Here for the comments that assume they know what’s best for Dressel
Hmm his situation kinda reminds of that USA gymnast Simone who pretty much just upped and left in the middle of the Tokyo Olympics … maybe he has been mentally questioning his purpose in life outside of swimming, hence the caption
No, actually it’s not the same as what “that USA gymnast Simone” suffered from. Loss of spatial awareness in the air can be physically dangerous. Here is some reading material. https://www.health.com/condition/mental-health-conditions/simone-biles-twisties-gymnastics
As for Dressel, I suspect it’s a little more than “questioning his purpose in life”
he mentioned the word “happy” a number of times… if thats not questioning your purpose, not sure what is
There’s a big hint in there that he likely hasn’t touched his phone since he went silent. It’s not the first time he’s done that. But it very well might have helped him with realizing what’s important to him. I have full trust in Caeleb, and his coaches/family. They all clearly know what they are doing.
can’t imagine what he must have been going through to end up making the decision to pullout halfway through world’s…
really hope he’s doing better and can find some peace; obviously want to see him succeed in the pool but there’s no point if he isn’t doing great mentally
Amen 👍
He bought a kubota?! I thought he was a good American kid!