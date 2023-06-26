Carlie Tyler Commits to Tampa with Times That Would Have Led Program Last Season

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

One of the top high school juniors in the state of Kentucky last season, Carlie Tyler of Louisville, Kentucky has announced her commitment to the University of Tampa for the fall of 2024. Tyler is currently entering her senior season at Sacred Heart Academy and swims club with the Lakeside Swim Team.

This spring, Tyler was a two-event finalist at the 2023 KHSAA Swimming and Diving State Championships. Her top finish at the meet came in the 200 IM, where she took third in a lifetime best of 2:03.67. She also added a fourth-place finish in the 100 back, also finishing in a lifetime best of 56.30.

Tyler was also a multiple-event finalist last summer at the 2022 NCSA Summer Championships. Her top finish at that meet came in the 200 IM, where she took twentieth in 2:23:69. She also made the C-final in the 400 IM (5:04.52) and 200 back (2:19.58).

Top SCY Times

100 free – 54.48

200 free – 1:52.77

500 free – 4:57.72

100 back – 56.30

200 back – 1:59.76

100 breast – 1:04.95

200 breast – 2:21.71

200 IM – 2:03.67

400 IM – 4:23.80

A highly versatile addition to the program, Tyler will make an immediate impact on the team in multiple events. Last season, she would have led the program in the 500 free and 400 IM and been among the team’s best in multiple other events. She’s less than five seconds off of the program records in both of those events, with a full year of high school left to improve before arriving in Florida.

At the conference and NCAA level, Tyler also be a huge addition to the Spartan team. She would have been a multiple-event A-finalist at the 2023 Sunshine Swimming and Diving Conference Championships. She’d have also held NCAA B-cuts last season in the 200 free, 500 free, 200 back, 200 IM, and 400 IM. In 2023, she would have earned NCAA Championship invites in the 200 free, 500 free, and both IM’s.

With her lifetime bests, Tyler already has the potential to be an NCAA Championships scorer in her freshman season. Last season she would have finished in the B-final of both the 500 free and 400 IM. As a team, Tampa finished in tenth overall.

