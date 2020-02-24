Florida 1A State Champion Nick Eunice Commits to Gators for 2020-21

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nick Eunice has signed a National Letter of Intent to become a member of the University of Florida men’s swimming and diving team beginning in the fall of 2020. A senior at P. K. Yonge Developmental Research School in Gainesville, Florida, he will join the Gators with current high school and Gator Swim Club teammates Trevor McGovern and Lain Shahboz.

Eunice has made enormous strides throughout his high school career. He told The Gainesville Sun,“I started swimming about eighth grade, but didn’t seriously start swimming until my freshman year in high school. I wasn’t very good. Past two years, I’ve gotten a lot faster.” Indeed, the 6’6” free/back specialist went from not qualifying for States as a freshman and a sophomore to earning an automatic All-American time with his second-place finish in the 100 free (44.86) at 2019 FHSAA Class 1A State Swimming and Diving Championships in November. (He was even faster in prelims, clocking a personal-best 44.64.) Eunice came in 5th in the 100 back (51.10, 50.94 in prelims) and he led off the state-champion 200 free relay (20.91), which also earned an automatic All-American cut with 1:23.28. These accomplishments led to his being named The Sun’s Male Swimmer of the Year.

His time progressions throughout high school are as follows

Sophomore fall Junior fall Senior fall 50y free 23.06 21.92 20.91 100y free 51.50 47.81 44.64 200y free 1:55.77 1:43.65 1:40.67 100y back 57.49 52.73 50.94 200y back 2:07.88 1:58.00 1:53.01

Eunice is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American who boasts a Summer Juniors cut in the 100m back (58.67) and a Winter Juniors cut in the 100y free (44.64). He competed at Winter Juniors East in the 50/100/200 free and 100 back and came home with a new PB in the 200 free.

Eunice will suit up with Adam Chaney, Brendan Peacock, Caleb Kravitz, Jace Crawford, Mitchell Meyer, Trevor McGovern, Tyson Upton, and William Jones in the fall of 2020.

