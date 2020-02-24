Texas Commit Andrews Wins Double as Dublin Coffman Wins Ohio D1 Girls’ States

OHIO DIVISION 1 STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 20-22, 2020

C.T. Branin Natatorium, Canton, Ohio

FINAL TOP 5 TEAMS

Dublin Coffman 214 New Albany 205 Upper Arlington 187 Mason 159 Hudson 149

After placing 4th in 2019, the Dublin Coffman girls rose to the top as they won the 2020 Ohio Division 1 State Championships. They kicked off the meet with a victory in the 200 medley relay. Freshman Gretchen Schneider put up a 26.49 back split. Ellie Andrews, a U.S. National Junior Team member, then swam to a field-best 27.47 breast split. Hannah Bailey swam a 24.29 on the fly, and freshman Emma Bowman anchored with a 23.63 in their 1:41.88 victory.

Andrews, a Texas commit, went on to sweep her individual events. Her first win came in the 200 IM, where she pulled ahead of Lewis Center’s Martina Peroni (2:01.63) on the breast leg to repeat as champion in 2:00.83. In the 100 breast, Andrews was just 3 hundredths shy of her best, winning in 1:01.12. She also split a 50.49 to anchor the 400 free relay.

Cincinnati Anderson’s Grace Hastings, a Navy commit, narrowly missed the State Record in the 200 free. She took almost 2 seconds off her best in 1:46.99. The State Record stands as a 1:46.78 set by Ursuline’s Alisabeth Marstellar in 2014. Hastings also took silver in the 500 free, just off her best in 4:48.84.

Winning that race was Centerville’s Nicola Lane, who set a lifetime best with a 4:47.23. Shortly after that race, she returned to win another title. Lane, a Tennessee commit, clipped her best in the 100 back with a 54.71. She also split a 25.89 back leg on the 200 medley relay and anchored the 400 free relay in 50.23.

Springboro’s Hannah Hill, a junior, swept the girls’ sprints. Hill won a pair of close races. She took the 50 free in a lifetime best 23.04, just edging out Upper Arlington sophomore Riley Huddleston (23.20) and Ursuline’s Bella Matesa (23.28). She held off Dublin Coffman’s Kristyn Sabol by 5 hundredths in the 100 free, swimming a lifetime best 50.15 to Sabol’s 50.20. Matesa took another bronze there, closely behind in 50.23. Hill put up a 23.90 fly split on the 200 medley relay and a 49.53 anchor on the 400 free relay.

Also winning individually was Mason’s Kiara Anchrum, who went from 18th in 2019 to 2020 state champion in the 100 fly. She won the event in a lifetime best 54.48. Anchrum also split a 24.00 fly leg in the 200 medley relay. She led off the 200 free relay in 24.07 and anchored the 400 free relay in 51.51.

Upper Arlington picked up a win in the 200 free relay. Caroline Porterfield led off with a lifetime best 23.40. Caroline Colombo (24.05), Avery Catalano (23.63), and Emma Schueler (23.47) followed. They touched for a winning time of 1:34.55.

New Albany closed the meet with a victory in the 400 free relay. Lexi Elkovitch led them off in 52.06. Freshman Carly Meeting (51.10) and Mia Lachey (51.43) took on the middle legs. Sophomore Ava Lachey was the anchor in 50.57 as they won the race in 3:25.16.