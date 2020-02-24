Arizona State Sprinter Khalil Fonder Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Virginia native Khalil Fonder has opted to transfer out of Arizona State University. Fonder competed with ASU for the entirety of the 2018-19 season, his freshman campaign. This year, he raced through the mid-season invite, and then competed in two January dual meets but hasn’t raced since then.

PRE-COLLEGE BESTS

50 free – 20.34

100 free – 44.06

200 free – 1:37.62

50 back – 22.16

100 back – 47.47

200 back – 1:45.88

100 fly – 46.91

200 fly – 1:52.16

BEST TIMES AT ASU

100 free – 43.85 (2019 mid-season)

100 back – 46.88 (2019 Pac-12 Champs)

100 fly – 46.15 (2019 Pac-12 Champs)

Fonder made marginal improvements in his freshman year in the 100 back and 100 fly, and then dropped some time in the 100 free just a couple of months ago at the NC State Invitational in November of 2019. He was ASU’s top 100 butterflier last season and their #2 100 backstroker.

In his freshman season, Fonder competed at the 2019 Pac-12 Championships, where he made finals in the 100 fly and 100 back. He finished eighth in the conference in the 100 fly and 14th in the 100 back, hitting NCAA ‘B’ cuts in prelims but winding up a couple tenths off of NCAA qualification in the 100 fly. He was also about eight tenths off of qualifying in the 100 back.

Fonder still raced at the 2019 NCAA Championships, competing on relays only. He was 20.51 on the 200 medley relay fly leg and 46.64 on their 400 medley relay fly leg, though neither made finals.

Fonder would be a big pick-up at most any other major D1 institution, swimming-wise, as a near-NCAA qualifying sprinter strong in back, fly and free. SwimSwam has reached out for a comment on Fonder’s next steps without a response yet as of this posting.