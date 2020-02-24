Four Swimmers Go Under NCAA ‘B’ Cuts At Indiana 1st Chance Meet

2020 1st Chance Meet

February 22-23, 2020

Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center

Bloomington, Indiana

Results (also on Meet Mobile)

Four swimmers hit NCAA ‘B’ cuts while competing at the 2020 1st Chance Meet hosted by Indiana, three of them being Hoosiers.

Getting under a cut for the first time was freshman Harry Flanders, who established a new personal best of 1:45.42 in the 200 fly to go well under the 1:46.69 standard. Flanders came into the meet with a best of 1:46.77 and had narrowly missed the cut in the prelims (1:46.76).

Wisconsin’s Brendan Eckerman was the other swimmer to go under a ‘B’ cut for the first time at the two-day competition in the men’s 200 breast, hitting a 1:58.19 in the final to sneak under the 1:58.43 standard. The freshman had first gone a best time in the prelims before lowering it in the final, touching in 1:59.50 in the morning which marked his first time sub-2:00. He came into the meet with a PB of 2:01.94 from November.

20-year-old junior Brock Brown of Indiana also got under the standard in the men’s 100 breaststroke, clocking a time of 53.52 in the morning preliminaries to improve on his season-best of 53.89. He was well under the established cut of 54.27. His best time, set in November of 2018, is 53.41.

Brown went on to win the final in 53.91, with his teammate Andrew Couchon, a sophomore, also under the cut in second in 54.05. Couchon had already been under this season as well, going 52.92 at the UT Invite in November.

Brown also narrowly missed the cut in the 200 breast, taking second behind Eckerman in 1:58.59 as he lowered his best time by a tenth (1:58.69 from November of 2018).