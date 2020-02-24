Cook Sweeps 1A-4A Sprint Records with 23.0/49.8 at Oregon Girls’ 1A-4A States

OREGON 1A-4A HIGH SCHOOL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 21-22, 2020

Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center

Meet Info

Results

FINAL TOP 5 TEAMS

Caitlin Gabel 78 Sweet Home 65 La Grande 49 Marist Catholic 21 Newport 19

The Catlin Gabel girls won a tight team battle over Sweet Home at the 2020 Oregon 1A-4A State Championships, winning by 13 points. In the 100 free, Catlin Gabel’s Lizzy Cook swam to a dominant 49.81, clipping her best and taking down the 1A-4A Record. Cook, a junior, was less than 4 tenths away from the overall State Record, which stands at a 49.46 done by Centennial’s Jamie Stone in 2016. Sweet Home’s Megan Hager, a Colorado State commit, was 2nd there in 51.46, just off her lifetime best 51.25 from prelims.

Cook swept the 1A-4A Records in the sprints, as she also won the 50 free in 23.09, just hundredths shy of her best from Winter Juniors. She anchored the 200 medley relay in 22.69, the fastest of the field as Catlin Gabel took 2nd. She also anchored the 400 free relay (3:39.84) to victory with a field-best 50.31.

Cook wasn’t the only Catlin Gabel swimmer to take down a 1A-4A Record. Eva Carlson, a UCLA commit, hit the mark in the 200 IM as she won the title in 2:04.93. She’s been even faster, with a lifetime best 2:03.39 from Winter Juniors. In the 100 breast, where she boasts a lifetime best 1:00.43 from Winter Juniors, she set the 1A-4A Record in prelims. Carlson posted a 1:02.60 in the heats. She then won the title in 1:03.12. Carlson also had a field-best 28.62 breast split on the 200 medley relay. She anchored the 200 free relay in 23.99.

Sweet Home’s Hager set a new 1A-4A Record in prelims of the 200 free. Hager dropped a second from her best with a 1:50.29 in the heats. She was just off that in finals, winning the title in 1:50.63 as she out-touched Sisters’ Lydia Bartlett (1:50.78). Hager also led off the Sweet Home 200 free relay in 23.82. handing off to Jamie Seward (25.04). Maila Hewitt (25.98) and Chloe Tyler (24.81) closed as they set the 1A-4A Record in 1:39.65.

That was their 2nd relay win of the day, as Sweet Home won the 200 medley relay in 1:47.93. Tyler gave them the early lead with her 27.73 back split. Hewitt (breast- 30.50) and Hager (fly- 25.38) took on the middle legs. Seward anchored them to victory in 24.26. Tyler went on to win the 100 back in 58.63, just off her lifetime best 58.21 from prelims.

After taking silver in the 200 free with a best by over a second, Bartlett went on to take down the 1A-4A Record in the 500 free. Bartlett was over 20 seconds ahead of the field as she won the race in 4:58.58. She made a massive improvement in that event, dropping nearly 6 seconds as her best ahead of this meet was a 5:04.77. Bartlett swam a lifetime best 24.48 in the 50 free to lead off the 200 free relay.

Baker sophomore Brianna Stadler also won a title. In the 100 fly prelims, Stadler dropped nearly a second as she broke 59 for the first time with a 58.92. She was within hundredths of that to win the final in 58.99.