Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Washington’s 53.7 Flyer Ava Collinge Commits To Texas For 2021 & Beyond

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

53-second butterflyer Ava Collinge of Washington will join the University of Texas as part of its fall 2021 freshman class. Collinge is a current high school junior.

Collinge is a pretty versatile talent through the sprints, though her butterfly is definitely her best stroke at this point in her career. Collinge’s career-best in the 100 fly would have been 5th at the Big 12 Championships last year, and only about 1.4 seconds away from an NCAA invite time in 2019.

Collinge’s Top Times

  • 100y fly: 53.74
  • 200y fly: 1:59.81
  • 200y IM: 2:01.38
  • 100y breast: 1:03.93
  • 100y back: 56.81

Collinge put up some big drops in December at Winter Juniors in order to hit those times. She was 54.7/2:02.5 in butterfly and 2:05 in the IM prior to the fall of 2019 and is on a great improvement curve on her way to Austin. She currently swims for West Coast Aquatics and Kamiak High School.

She’ll join a Texas class of 2025 that already includes #15 recruit Olivia McMurray, breaststroker Ellie Andrews, and fellow butterflyer Morgan Brophy.

Collinge gave SwimSwam the following statement about her commitment:

“I am SO incredibly excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Texas! I want to thank my amazing family for their unconditional love and support, and all of my teammates who helped me get here. Can’t wait to be a Longhorn! #HOOKEM”

 

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour 

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
PNW

🅱️ava 🅱️ollinge with a 🅱️ig commitment

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
32 minutes ago

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson swam for nearly twenty years. Then, Jared Anderson stopped swimming and started writing about swimming. He's not sick of swimming yet. Swimming might be sick of him, though. Jared was a YMCA and high school swimmer in northern Minnesota, and spent his college years swimming breaststroke and occasionally pretending …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!