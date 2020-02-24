Washington’s 53.7 Flyer Ava Collinge Commits To Texas For 2021 & Beyond

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

53-second butterflyer Ava Collinge of Washington will join the University of Texas as part of its fall 2021 freshman class. Collinge is a current high school junior.

Collinge is a pretty versatile talent through the sprints, though her butterfly is definitely her best stroke at this point in her career. Collinge’s career-best in the 100 fly would have been 5th at the Big 12 Championships last year, and only about 1.4 seconds away from an NCAA invite time in 2019.

Collinge’s Top Times

100y fly: 53.74

200y fly: 1:59.81

200y IM: 2:01.38

100y breast: 1:03.93

100y back: 56.81

Collinge put up some big drops in December at Winter Juniors in order to hit those times. She was 54.7/2:02.5 in butterfly and 2:05 in the IM prior to the fall of 2019 and is on a great improvement curve on her way to Austin. She currently swims for West Coast Aquatics and Kamiak High School.

She’ll join a Texas class of 2025 that already includes #15 recruit Olivia McMurray, breaststroker Ellie Andrews, and fellow butterflyer Morgan Brophy.

Collinge gave SwimSwam the following statement about her commitment:

“I am SO incredibly excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Texas! I want to thank my amazing family for their unconditional love and support, and all of my teammates who helped me get here. Can’t wait to be a Longhorn! #HOOKEM”

