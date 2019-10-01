Australian Sprinter Tyson Upton Sends Verbal to Florida for 2020

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Tyson Upton of Knox Pymble Swim Club, just outside of Sydney, Australia, has verbally committed to the University of Florida for fall 2020.

Super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at university of Florida. Big thanks to my coaches, team mates and family for making this possible. Go gators 🐊🐊

TOP TIMES (LCM/converted to SCY)

50 free – 23.90/20.81

100 free – 51.79/45.21

200 free – 1:53.74/1:39.58

400/500 free – 4:06.30/4:35.96

In April of 2019, Upton finished in the top ten of the 50/100/200/400 free in the 16-year-old group at the 2019 Australian Age Group Championships. He was fifth in the 50 free, seventh in the 100 free, eighth in the 200 free, and 10th in the 400 free.

Upton could develop into a strong sprint addition to the Florida roster, with the 100/200 free looking like his sweet spot right now. Florida just lost its best 100 freestyler in Maxime Rooney to a transfer to Florida, and after this season, their top mid-distance freestyler, Khader Baqlah, will exhaust his eligibility. Florida has a deep roster, though– they had 13 men under 45 seconds in the 100 free and 17 men under 1:39 in the 200 free last season. Already with respectable times (albeit in long course), Upton has another year to develop.

Upton joins Caleb Kravitz, Brendan Peacock, and Jace Crawford in Florida’s class of 2024.

