Arkansas Secures Verbal From Florida Based Lizzy Linartas For 2020

Lake Brantley High School senior and swimmer from Blue Dolphins in Oviedo, Florida Lizzy Linartas has announced her verbal commitment to swim for the University of Arkansas in the fall of 2020. A butterflier that dabbles in sprint freestyle, Linartas has dropped over 11 seconds in the 200 yard butterfly since 2018 and broke the 1:00 barrier for the first time in 2017.

At the USA Swimming Futures Championships in Greensboro over the summer, Linartas took 17th place in the 100 LCM freestyle (59.07) and 15th in the 200 LCM butterfly. At the 2019 Florida Swimming Spring Championships, she took 11th place in the 100-yard freestyle (52.41) and 5th place in the 100 and 200-yard butterflies (56.33 and 2:04.42 respectively).

Top Times in Yards:

100 fly – 56.17

200 fly – 2:03.98

50 free – 24.37

100 free – 52.41

200 free – 1:53.19

Linartas will join breaststroker Bradi Jones and sprint freestyler Bella Cothern as the Razorbacks members of the class of 2024.

