Winter Juniors Qualifier Kate Lair Sends Verbal Commitment to Xavier

Kate Lair from Dayton, Ohio has verbally committed to Xavier University’s class of 2024. A senior at Archbishop Alter High School, she is a versatile swimmer who excels across a variety of events in the 200-500 mid-distance range. At the 2019 Ohio State High School Division 2 Championships in February, she placed 4th in the 200 IM (2:03.83) and 6th in the 500 free (5:00.14). She also swam breaststroke on the medley relay (29.53).

Lair does her club swimming with Dayton Raiders. She competed at 2018 Winter Juniors East in the 500 free, 200 IM, and 400 IM. She picked up a PB in the 500 and in the 200 free, which she time-trialed. In long-course season she went best times in the 50m free (27.98) and 50m fly (30.48) at Cleveland Sectionals. Last summer she had a big meet at Richmond Futures where she took 3rd in the 400 IM and 5th in the 200 IM and improved her lifetime bests in the LCM 100/200/400 free and 200/400 IM.

Lair will begin at Xavier in the fall of 2020 with Erin Ritz. Xavier women were runners-up at the Big East Conference Championships this past season. Ritz would have been the Musketeers’ lone A-finalist in the 200 IM. She would have qualified for the A final of the 400 IM with Taylor Hogan, Alison Herman, and Emma Kauffeld, all of whom will be seniors when Lair begins. She also would have made the A finals of the 200 breast (with then-senior Rebecca Titterton and Herman) and 500 free (with then-senior Kathleen Kerr) and the B finals of the 200 fly and 200 free.

Top SCY times:

200 IM – 2:03.83

400 IM – 4:25.57

200 breast – 2:21.64

200 fly – 2:06.53

200 free – 1:52.32

500 free – 4:59.54

Congratulations to #DaytonRaiders Swimmer Kate Lair on her verbal commitment to @XavierSWIM — where she plans to continue her academic and athletic pursuits!

Keep working hard and keep reaching for your goals.💪 GO RAIDERS!💫@swimswamnews #usaswimming #ohioswimming @XavierU pic.twitter.com/MCBdLtypev — Dayton Raiders (@DaytonRaider) September 19, 2019

