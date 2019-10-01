Krueger’s 41.99 100 Free the Highlight of Fast Texas Orange-White Meet

Austin, Texas

Friday, September 27, 2019

Full Results

Scores: Orange 153.5, White 129.5

We’ve gotten used to seeing some outrageously fast times at the Texas mens’ annual intrasquad meet over the past few years, and Friday’s traditional Orange-White proved to be no exception, as some big names came close to lifetime bests.

Keep in mind that these times aren’t official, and we don’t whether or not everyone was suited up, and the Longhorns probably aren’t yet in the middle of heavy training, so take this for whatever it’s worth, but it’s still exciting to see some super quick times in September.

The most eye-popping times belonged to sophomore Daniel Krueger, the top 100 free returner from last year’s NCAAs. Texas has a deep sprint group, but Krueger came out on top in both the 50 free and the 100 free, putting up times of 19.32 and 41.99 (not to mention a 18.9 relay split) that are usually unheard-of this early in the season.

Last year, no one matched those times until the fall invites, and even then, that 41.99 would’ve ranked as the 3rd-fastest time in the country heading into January.

Krueger led a Texas sophomore sweep of the freestyles. Drew Kibler, also representing the White squad, took the 200 free in 1:33.97 and the 500 free in 4:20.84. Given the explosion in the 200 free over the past four years, that 1:33 isn’t quite as impressive as it used to be, but like Krueger’s time, it would’ve been by far the quickest time in the country last season until the big invites.

Alex Zettle, repping Orange, actually started the meet by ripping a 8:58.07 in the 1000. That’s an event that’s not swum tapered as much, but it’s still worth noting that it would’ve been the 10th-fastest time all last season. He also nearly topped Kibler in the 500 free, finishing just behind in 4:21.19.

The final sophomore to win an event was Charlie Scheinfeld (Orange), who took the 100 breast in 52.86.

The vaunted Longhorn freshman class was also out in full force on Friday. Caspar Corbeau (White) took 2nd in the 100, touching just behind Scheinfeld in 53.03, only 0.11s off his lifetime best. He then won the 200 breast with a 1:55.49.

Fellow freshman Jake Foster (Orange), had to settle for 2nd place in the 200 breast (1:56.22), but wrapped up the individual competitions with a 1:46.28 victory in the 200 IM.

While former Florida swimmer Maxime Rooney was the biggest name in the trio of transfers Texas got this season, he didn’t come out on top in any races, but Alvin Jiang (Orange) did. Jiang, coming from UNC, popped a lifetime best of 46.05 in the 100 fly to take the win.

Meanwhile, Rooney (Orange) put up times of 1:45.86 in the 200 fly, 42.95 in the 100 free, and 47.53 in the 100 fly, along with a 20.16 leadoff in the 200 free.

The Longhorns talented backstroke crew was also on display. Senior Ryan Harty (Orange) was less than half a second off his lifetime best in the 100 back, winning with a 45.49. Junior Austin Katz (White) won the 200 back, an event in which he was the 2018 NCAA champion and 2019 runner-up, in 1:41.68.

Another junior, Sam Pomajevich (Orange), out split the field by almost a second down the final 50 to win the 200 fly with a 1:43.48.

Unsurprisingly, junior Jordan Windle (Orange) swept both the 1m and 3m diving events. Windle’s led the diving corps the past two years, making all 3 A-finals at last year’s NCAAs, and the Longhorns will be counting on diving to come up big in 2020 if Texas has any hope of toppling Cal.

In relay action, Kibler (19.56), Katz (19.52), Corbeau (19.93), and Krueger (18.92) combined to give White a 1:17.93 in the 200 free relay relay. That wasn’t enough to overcome the big points Orange had put up early, as Orange won 153.5 to 129.5.