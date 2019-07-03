Breaststroker Bradi Jones Makes Verbal Commitment to Arkansas for 2020-21

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Bradi Jones, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Opelika, Alabama, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Arkansas for 2020-21.

“I am so blessed to announce my verbal commitment to further my swimming and academic career at The University of Arkansas. I can’t thank Jesus enough for blessing me with this sport and countless opportunities to do what I love. Thank you to my coaches, family, friends, and everyone who has been there to support me along this journey to help my dream become a reality. Super excited to be a part of the razorback family! WOO PIG SOOIE 🐗❤️”

Jones is a rising senior at Opelika High School. She placed third in the 100 breast (1:05.44) and 16th in the 200 IM (2:18.98) at the 2018 Alabama Class 6A-7A State Swimming and Diving Championships. She also led off the sixth-place 400 free relay (50.54) and swam breast on the medley relay which was later DQd. In club swimming, where she trains under Tyler McGill at Opelika Swim Team, she won both the 100 breast and 200 breast at 2019 Southeastern LSC Short Course Championships. She picked up new PBs in both events, as well as in the 50 breast where she placed third. She was also 47th in the 50 free and 38th in the 200 IM. Jones kicked off 2019 long course season this spring with lifetime bests in the 50/100/200 free and 50/100/200 breast.

Top SCY times:

50 breast – 29.56

100 breast – 1:03.37

200 breast – 2:18.31

200 IM – 2:16.17

50 free – 24.99

100 free – 57.49

Jones would have ranked among the top 5 in both the 100 and 200 breaststrokes for the Razorbacks this past season. She will overlap two years with Vanessa Herrmann (1:00.67/2:11.23) and Emma Garfield (1:03.31/2:14.50).

