1 Seed Ceccon Scratches 200 IM On Day 2 of European Junior Champs

2019 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Top-seeded Thomas Ceccon is part of an exodus out of the men’s 200 IM – three of the top seven seeds scratched prelims of the event on day 2 of the European Junior Championships.

Ceccon, 18, would have been set up into a tough double with heats of the 100 free. The Italian standout is also the top seed in that 100 freestyle. Tonight would have been even more brutal, with Ceccon swimming finals of the 100 back along with semifinals of the 100 free and 200 IM.

Ceccon is the heavy favorite to win the 100 free after blasting a 48.1 relay leg last night.

Also scratching out of this morning’s 200 IM was 5th-seeded Gabor Zombori of Hungary and 7th-seeded Maksim Fofanov of Russia. There weren’t many other notable scratches out of the top 16 seeds.

Here’s a full list of the notable scratches from entry lists on day 2:

Women’s 200 Breast:

#8 seed Anastasya Gorbenko, Israel

Men’s 200 IM: