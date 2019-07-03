Swim Ontario Solidifies Partnerships with Team Aquatic Supplies and Arena

Swim Ontario has recently signed partnership agreements with both Team Aquatic Supplies and Arena Canada. Both agreements extend through to August 2020.

The partnership agreements bring financial support, service and Arena Products to Swim Ontario members, swimmers, teams and coaches through multiple recognition programs, as well as title sponsor for the eight annual Provincial Championships and the Ontario Junior International competition.

Swim Ontario has been able to offer recognition programs with the support from Team Aquatic Supplies for years and now will include the added value from Arena. All initiatives will now be referred to as ARENA & TAS, including regional scholarships, Male and Female Para Swimmers of the Year awards, Friend of Swimming volunteer award, provincial record breaker program, the monthly newsletter, Swimmer of the Month, annual conference, and a new Masters Swimming Recognition program.

“Swim Ontario members have benefitted from the support of Team Aquatic Supplies and their people for years and now with Arena coming on board, this is just great” said Dean Boles, CEO/CTO of Swim Ontario. “Having our Provincial teams outfitted by Arena will add great value and presence when they compete national and internationally.”

“We are extremely proud to partner with Swim Ontario and Team Aquatic Supplies in pursuing our brand mission to support swimmers to reach their full potential. Arena is a market leading brand in swimming and we are confident that our product innovations will contribute to all swimmers surpassing their goals,” said Pierre Vermette from Arena Canada/Momentum Distribution

“We’re very excited to be a part of this new partnership supporting Ontario’s athletes. I’m confident the collaboration between Swim Ontario, Team Aquatic Supplies and Arena will create a unique look for our proud province,” said Paola Di Giovanni, Eastern Manager Team Aquatics Supplies Ltd.

Swim Ontario athletes who have received support from these programs in the past include Olympic medalist Kylie Masse and All-American Tess Cieplucha