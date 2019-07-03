Age Record Round-Up From Day 1 Of 2019 European Junior C’ships

2019 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 1 of the 2019 European Junior Swimming Championships already brought down several meet records and even Senior National Records.

Not to be lost are the numerous national age records that bit the dust over the course of the day, giving us a glimpse into the promising talent bubbling beneath the surface across Europe.

Below are the Age Records and Junior National Records of which we know through day 1. Let me know of any additional swims clearing a record in the comments.

Luc Kroon – Dutch Age Record for 18-year-olds in 400m Free Kroon hit a time of 3:50.91 in tonight’s 400m free final to not only log a shiny new lifetime best but also produce a new Dutch Age Record for the 18-year-old category. Entering the meet, Kroon’s previous PB and Age Record stood at 3:51.00.

Caspar Corbeau – Dutch Age Record for 18-year-olds in 200m Breast The University of Texas-bound breaststroking ace entered these Championships with a 200m breast personal best of 2:14.07, but he obliterated that in the prelims this morning to earn the 2nd seed in 2:12.38. He managed to shave another .10 off of that time in the evening, producing a time of 2:12.28 to be positioned 3rd heading into tomorrow night’s final. That’s a new Age Record for the Dutchman.

Lotte Hosper – Dutch Age Record for 16-year-olds in 200m Fly Downing a record held by Dutch Open Water superstar Sharon van Rouwendaal is no small feat, but 16-year-old Hosper did it twice in one day. Hosper made the semi-final in the women’s 200m fly in a time of 2:13.80, overtaking van Rouwendaal’s previous Dutch Age Record for 16-year-olds which stood at 2:14.23 from 2008. Hosper than lowered it again in the semi-final, hitting 2:12.80 for a big personal best and slot #5 for tomorrow night’s final.



Giulia Salin – Italian Age Record in 800m Free The woman who took the 800m free title tonight in Kazan did it style, with Salin clocking a new Italian Junior Record of 8:29.19. That established not only a new Championships Record, but it lowered her own previous lifetime best and Italian JR of 8:32.11 that’s been on the books since 2017.



Luca Armbruster – German Age Record for 18-year-olds in 50m Fly Germany’s Armbruster staked his claim on the men’s 50m fly event early with his morning swim of 23.71, but he lowered his newly-minted Age Record for 18-year-olds even further with his 23.59 semi-final to lead the field after both rounds. He ended up finishing a painstaking .01 off of the top of the podium, settling for silver in 23.49, a lower Age Record still.



Katie Shanahan – British Age Record for 15-year-olds in 400m IM We had an inkling as to what 14-year-old Shanahan was capable of with her big-time 4:46.62 record-breaking swim performed at this year’s British Championships. That lifetime best overtook 3-time Olympian Hannah Miley’s Scottish Junior Record in the event. Flash forward to tonight, however, and Shanahan proved she is only just beginning, firing off a bronze medal-worthy 400m IM time of 4:43.36. That establishes a new British Record for 15-year-olds, as well as a new Scottish Junior Record.

Matt Richards – Ties British Age Record for 16-year-olds in 50m fly The Royal Wolverhampton teen clocked a time of 24.39 to take the 9th position after the morning heats in the men’s 50m fly. That time was a lifetime best for the versatile sprinter, tying World Champion Ben Proud’s Age Record for 16-year-olds in the process.

