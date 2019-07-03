Ieva Maluka Lowers Latvian 100 Free Record In 55.57

2019 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Latvian Ieva Maluka lowered her own National Record in the women’s 100 freestyle competing in the semi-finals of the European Junior Championships in Kazan, posting a time of 55.57.

The swim takes down her previous mark of 55.94, which was done at the Euro Juniors last year in Helsinki where she finished fifth.

Maluka, 100 free split comparison:

Euro Juniors, 2018: 27.00/28.94 = 55.94

Euro Juniors, 2019: 26.69/28.88 = 55.57

The 16-year-old had broken the record multiple times in 2018, bringing it down to 56.15 in April, 56.03 in June, and then the 55.94 in July. Prior to her swim tonight, she had been 56.09 at the Latvian Juniors in May and then was 56.01 in this morning’s prelims.

Maluka qualified fourth overall for tomorrow’s final, trailing Ekaterina Nikonova (55.02) of Russia, and Isabel Marie Gose (55.08) and Maya Tobehn (55.12) of Germany.

In addition to her fifth-place finish in the 100 free, Maluka was also 11th in the 50 free, 50th in the 200 free, 32nd in the 400 free, 25th in the 50 back and 21st in the 50 fly at the 2018 Euro Juniors.