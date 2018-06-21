Ieva Maluka Lowers 100 Free National Record At Latvian Open

2018 LATVIAN OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

After 15-year-old Ieva Maluka broke the Latvian National Record on day 1 of the Latvian Open in the 400 freestyle, she took down another on day 3 in the 100.

Maluka posted a time of 56.03, lowering her own record of 56.15 set in April. Her countrywoman Gabriela Nikitina, a 2012 Olympian, was 2nd in 56.72. Niktina had a win of her own in the 50 fly, clocking a time of 27.70.

Maluka also won the 200 free on day 2, just off her Latvian record in 2:03.70, and had a second win on day 3 in the 800 free (9:21.34). She finished the meet with a sweep of the 100, 200, 400 and 800 frees, and was also runner-up in the 50.

Ukrainian Daryna Zevina won the 200 back on day 1, and completed the backstroke sweep on days 2 and 3. She won the 50 in 29.46, a season-best, and took the 100 in 1:02.33.

Another multi-event winner was Latvian Uvis Kalnins, who won the 200 free and 200 IM after finishing as the runner-up on day 1 in the 200 back. He won the 200 free in 1:52.63, holding off Germany’s Fath Moritz (1:53.06), and won the 200 IM in 2:04.61.

OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS