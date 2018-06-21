Michael Phelps appeared at 2018 World Series of Poker in Las Vegas

The most decorated Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps, appeared at the 2018 World Series of Poker (WSOP) in Las Vegas, Nevada. The WSOP is the biggest poker series and always attracts stars with different professions apart from the usual poker professionals. The tournament takes place in the Rio Hotel and Casino in Vegas. Phelps took the $ 3,000 Six Max place.

Of course, the players were happy and took selfies with the 32-year old. Michael Phelps will celebrate his 33th birthday on June, 30th.

THIS guy looks healthy and happy, and sounds great! #GreatWifeAndKidsHelpHappiness Hello 23-time Olympic Good medalist @MichaelPhelps! Love that Mike is still rocking Stars and Stripes on his hat #BiggestOlympicLegendInHistory #TheMan pic.twitter.com/p9SE8KYR9W — phil_hellmuth (@phil_hellmuth) June 14, 2018

Phelps also made an appearance at the 2017 Annual World Series of Poker where he was entered in the $10,000 No-Limit Hold’em tournament and donated any winnings to his Michael Phelps Foundation.