Olympian Simone Manuel On A Mission: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

Katie Ledecky nearly owned the media conversation during the Pro Swim Santa Clara, signing with swimwear giant TYR. But what about Simone Manuel? Attention turned to the four-time Olympic medalist as she won 50m and 100m free (24.6 and 53.8), and she indicated she’s still in-talks on a swimwear partnership. Simone added it is important for her to sign with a brand that falls in line with her beliefs and mission beyond the pool. Simone’s mission includes inspiring kids, young women, and people who, as she put it, “look like me.” It also includes Make a Splash, USA Swimming Foundation’s learn to swim charity. Make a Splash (MAS) provides the lifesaving skill of learning how to swim to economically disadvantaged families. MAS currently provides over one million lessons per year through their MAS Local Partners across the United States.

Simone’s star power will burn brighter as she signs partnerships on the run-up to the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials. As for this summer, I’m sticking by my predictions from the last Gold Medal Minute episode.

US Nationals / Pan Pac PREDICTIONS:

50m free – 23.79

100m free – 51.99

200m free – 1:56.1

I think that will be enough for Simone to sweep the 50-100m free at Pan Pacific Championships. What do you think?

