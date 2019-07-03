Italy & Switzerland At The Top Of The Medal Table Through Day 1 Euro Jrs

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The nation of Switzerland finished 17th in the overall medal table at the 2018 European Junior Championships, claiming 2 bronze medals over the whole competition. This year they’re already off to a much better footing, with both Noe Ponti and Antonio Djakovic nailing gold medals in their respective events of the 50m fly and 400m free. That positions Switzerland 2nd in the medal standings so far this time around.

It’s Italy, however, who is situated atop the overall medal table, courtesy of a 1-2 punch of Benedetta Pilato‘s gold in the 50m breaststroke and Giulia Salin‘s 800m freestyle victory. The men’s 4x100m freestyle relay also took silver, so the nation accumulated 3 medals to give them the edge over Switzerland through just day 1.

 

