Salin Sets Meet, Boecekler Breaks Turkish 800 Free Record At Euro Juniors

2019 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Italian Giulia Salin grabbed the lead at the 200 and then took off en route to winning the women’s 800 free on the opening night of the European Junior Champs in Kazan, touching in 8:29.19 to set a new meet record.

Salin’s swim broke the Championship Record of 8:30.43 set last year in Helsinki by Hungarian Ajna Kesely, a race in which Salin won the bronze in 8:34.50. Her previous best prior to tonight was a 8:32.11 from the 2017 World Juniors where she finished fifth.

Check out a split comparison between Salin and Kesely’s swims below:

Kesely, 2018 Salin, 2019 30.04 29.64 1:01.96 (31.92) 1:01.17 (31.53) 1:34.06 (32.10) 1:32.94 (31.77) 2:06.34 (32.28) 2:04.81 (31.87) 2:38.51 (32.17) 2:36.66 (31.85) 3:10.78 (32.27) 3:08.69 (32.03) 3:42.90 (32.12) 3:40.80 (32.11) 4:15.04 (32.14) 4:13.09 (32.29) 4:47.16 (32.12) 4:45.24 (32.15) 5:19.23 (32.07) 5:17.53 (32.29) 5:51.24 (32.01) 5:49.70 (32.17) 6:23.38 (32.14) 6:22.01 (32.31) 6:55.30 (31.92) 6:53.95 (31.94) 7:27.18 (31.88) 7:26.71 (32.76) 7:58.94 (31.76) 7:58.41 (31.70) 8:30.43 (31.49) 8:29.19 (30.78)

After winning the Euro Junior title last year, Kesely was over eight seconds faster exactly a month later at the European Championships in Glasgow, winning silver in a time of 8:22.01.

Salin, 16, moves into 17th in the world this year. Previously she had been 8:33.64 this season at the Italian Championships in April where she was third.

Placing second was Turkey’s Beril Boecekler, who torched her National Record of 8:45.11 in 8:34.56. Yana Kurtseva of Russia rounded out the podium in 8:39.82.