Europei Juniore: La Staffetta 4x100SL Maschile Argento-Errore Cronometraggio

Salin Sets Meet, Boecekler Breaks Turkish 800 Free Record At Euro Juniors Giulia Salin set a new Championship Record en route to winning the European Junior title in the women’s 800 freestyle in Kazan.

Isabel Gose Helps Lead German Women To 4×100 Free Relay Euro Jrs Meet Record Isabel Gose helped lead the German women to a new European Junior Championships Record in the 4x100m freestyle relay on night 1 in Kazan.