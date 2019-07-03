2019 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Several European Junior Swiming Championships Records bit the dust on this first day of competition, but the finale came in the form of Germany’s big-time swim in the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay.

After establishing itself as the 2nd seeded team out of this morning’s heats, Germany sat just .01 outside of the #1 seeded Russia, holding a prelims mark of 3:45.78.

Flash forward to tonight, however, and the foursome of Zoe Vogelmann, Lena Riedemann, Isabel Gose and Maya Tobehn combined to fire off a time of 3:41.24 to land on top of the podium. They not only beat Russia by well over a second, but they surpassed the previous Meet Record of 3:42.19 that nation held since 2014.

Splits for the Germans tonight included 55.73 lead-off for Vogelmann, followed by 55.85 for Riedemann. The gamechanger came courtesy of 16-year-old Gose, who smashed the 3rd leg of 54.51, one of only two sub-55 second splits of the field. Then Tobehn anchored in a quick 55.15 to seal the deal in 3:41.24.

Gose is looking primed to do some damage in the individual 100m free, along with teammate Tobehn. They both sit among the top 3 swimmers, with Gose #2 in 55.08 and Tobehn #3 in 55.12 behind the leader heading into tomorrow night’s final, Ekaterina Nikonova of Russia (55.02).

Germany finished with the silver behind Russia in this women’s 4x100m free relay at least year’s edition of these Euroeapn Junior Championships, so they were able to improve upon their position and potentially set the stage for more relay medals to come as the 5-day meet rolls on here in Kazan.