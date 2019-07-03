Pilato Lowers 50 Breast Record Once Again En Route To Gold In Kazan

2019 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Italian Benedetta Pilato broke the European Junior Championship Record for the second time Wednesday night as she won the women’s 50 breast in a blistering 30.16.

Pilato first took down the record in this morning’s prelims, touching in 30.22 to annihilate the 30.83 from Ukrainian Viktoriya Solntseva in 2014.

After cruising to a time of 30.33 in the semi-finals, which took place at the beginning of the evening session, she brought the record down to 30.16 with her finals swim to win gold by over a second.

Lithuanian Kotryna Teterevkova picked up silver in 31.20, and Anastasia Makarova of Russia won bronze in 31.26.

The 14-year-old Pilato currently ranks third in the world with the 30.13 she went at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome, a swim that broke the Italian National Record.

She is set to compete at the World Championships after clocking 30.61 at the Italian Championships in April, and is now a huge medal threat as only Lilly King and Yuliya Efimova have been faster than her this year. She is the youngest member of Italy’s team for Gwangju.