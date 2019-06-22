14-Yr-Old Pilato Nails Italian Record In 50 Breast, 13th Fastest All-Time

2019 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

14-year-old Italian swimmer Benedetta Pilato already qualified to represent her nation at next month’s World Championships in Gwangju, Korea, but the teen is not simply resting on her laurels.

Instead, Pilato continues to get even faster, first lowering the Italian Junior Record in the 100m breast (1:08.74) on night 1 of the 2019 Sette Colli Trophy, but also by smashing a new senior Italian Record today.

In this morning’s prelims of the women’s 50m breast, Pilato fired off a super quick mark of 30.13 to take the top seed and surpass the Italian National Record of 30.30 set by Arianna Castiglioni at the 2018 European Championships.

Pilato now ranks #3 in the world this season, only behind American Lilly King and Russian Yuliya Efimova.

On the all-time performers’ list, the teen now checks-in as the 13th fastest ever in the women’s 50m breast, with the final yet to come tonight.

The World Junior Record remains at the 29.86 recently-retired Lithuanian Olympic champion Ruta Meilutyte clocked back in 2013, but with the way Pilato is swimming, that record is officially on notice.