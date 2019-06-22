Entire Top 8 Of Men’s 100 Free All Sub-49 On Day 2 Prelims Of Sette Colli

2019 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

Swimmers are simply not messing around in the prelims of the 2019 Sette Colli, as evidenced by a new National Record by 14-year-old Benedetta Pilato in the women’s’ 50m breast. The teen fired off a top-seeded effort of 30.13 to now rank #3 in the season’s world rankings, as well as now sit as 13th among the all-time top performers in the event.

You can read more about Pilato’s record-breaking swim here.

The men’s 50m breast was also super quick, with the top 4 men all under the 27-threshold to set their sights on the meet title for tonight’s final. Brazilian Joao Gomes Junior and British World Record holder Adam Peaty each collected a top-seeded effort of 26.4, while Junior’s teammate, Felipe Lima, was right behind in 26.75.

Italy’s own teen star Nicolo Martinenghi cleared the Italian Junior Record en route to the 4th seed in 26.85, the 7th fastest time in the world this season, with American Michael Andrew hitting a time of 27.27 for the 7th seed. Andrew has been as quick as 27.07 at the FINA Champions Series, but the 20-year-old will need to produce a big drop to hang with the 26-point crowd tonight.

The men’s 100m free was downright scary, with the entire final 8 all dipping under the 49-second threshold. 4 Brazilians fill up tonight’s race, led by Marcelo Chierighini‘s time of 48.38. He is currently the 3rd fastest swimmer in the world in his monster 47.68 personal best put up at the Brazil Trophy this past April.

Pedro Spajari is next in line in 48.60, within range of his season-best 48.34, while Breno Correia is also in the mix with his morning swim of 48.66. Correia ranks 9th in the world with a 48.11, also from the Brazil Trophy.

Ukraine’s national record holder Sergii Shevtsov and Italian Alessandro Miressi break up the Brazilian blockade, holding morning swims of 48.66 and 48.92, respectively.

2 Frenchmen are also among the 100m free finalists in the form of yesterday’s 100m fly silver medalist Mehdy Metella and Clement Mignon, who earned AM mars of 48.94 and 48.95. respectively.

Hungarian Katinka Hosszu dropped the 100m back to focus on the 400m IM, easily taking the top seed in a time of 4:37.25. The 30-year-old ranks #2 in the world already with her 4:32.52 from the Pro Swim Series in Clovis.

Serbia’s Anja Crevar produced the 3rd fastest time of her young career to take the 2nd seed in the women’s 400m IM in 4:40.55. That’s not too far off her season-best and lifetime best of 4:37.70 clocked on the FFN Golden Tour-Camille Muffat earlier this year in Marseille.

Japan’s Olympic bronze medalist in this event, Daiya Seto, beat out the men this morning in their edition of the 4IM hitting 4:15.39. He’s the world leader in this event with his 4:09.25 from January, although he was also 4:09 on the Mare Nostrum Tour.

Italian backstroking queen Margherita Panziera was in full effect this morning, hitting the only sub-minute time of the prelims in 59.78. She set the Italian National Record at 58.92 in Riccione in April to produce her first-ever sub-59 second outing.

The women’s 100m free is also shaping up to be a firestarter, with Dutch ace Femke Heemskerk leading the way with a 53.84, while Dutch Olympian Pernille Blume will be flanking her tonight in 53.87. The pair also sit extremely close in the season’s world rankings, with the duo owning the 12th and 13th slots in times of 53.40 (Blume) and 53.49 (Heemskerk).

Italian swimming icon Federica Pellegrini will no doubt be fueled by her home country cheering for her, as she sits on Heemskerk’s other side with a morning swim of 54.32. She’s holding a season-best of 53.72 from April’s Italian Nationals in Riccione.

Spanish National Recor holder in the event, Lidon Munoz, already snagged a 50m free NR last night, so look for her to drop her 55.02 during tonight’s final and even approach her 54.48 NR form 2018 Spanish Nationals.

Hungary’s teen ace Kristof Milak staked his claim on the men’s 200m fly early, hitting the wall in 1:56.22. He’s already been as fast as 1:53.19 this year.

Teen national record holder Federico Burdisso of Italy put his hat in the ring with a 1:57.82, while yesterday’s 100m fly victor, Chad Le Clos, is right there in 1:58.02.

Additional Top Swims: