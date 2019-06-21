2019 Sette Colli Trophy Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2019 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

WOMEN’S 50 BACK – FINAL

GOLD – Etiene Medeiros (BRA) 27.64

SILVER – Holly Barratt (AUS) 28.00

BRONZE – Silvia Scalia (ITA) 28.11

The women’s 50m back saw Brazilian star Etiene Medeiros rock the only sub-28 second time of the final, clocking a 27.64 to stand atop the podium. Her time tonight was just .28 off of the world-leading 27.36 she produced at the Brazil Trophy in April.

28-year-old Medeiros will look to defend her 2017 World Championships title in this event come Gwangju next month.

Behind her was Australian 31-year-old Holly Barratt, who touched in 28.00, while home nation swimmer Silvia Scalia rounded out the top 3 in 28.11.

Barratt’s outing is her quickest on the season, while Scalia hit 27.89 at Italian Nationals.

Of note, Dutch racer Kira Toussaint led out of the prelims, but was disqualified here tonight for exceeding 15m underwater. This is something the 25-year-old former Tennessee Volunteer will need to watch out for in Gwangju, as she’s already been called for this violation this season, twice at that, at the Swim Cup – Eindhoven.

