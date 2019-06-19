2019 Sette Colli Meet Preview: Italians’ Last Chance For Worlds Qualification

2019 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

Over 500 athletes representing 39 nations will soon be descending upon the Stadio Olimpico Curva Nord in Rome, Italy to race at the 56th edition of the Sette Colli Trophy. The meet represents another opportunity for Gwangju-bound swimmers to fine-tune their strokes and strategies amid stacked talent prior to heading to staging camps and, ultimately, the 2019 World Championships.

For Italian swimmers, this meet represents the final chance to qualify for Gwangju, so extra incentive is on the line.

Anyone who has been following the Mare Nostrum Tour will notice that a giant segment of competitors across those 3 stops of Monte Carlo, Canet and Barcelona will also be making a stop here in Italy. Swimmers such as Bruno Fratus of Brazil, Michael Andrew of America and Katinka Hosszu of Hungary are just a few that fall into that category.

Australian Holly Barratt will be joining the Sette Colli party now that her nation’s World Trials have concluded, while Japanese stars Daiya Seto, Shinri Shioura, Rika Omoto and more will continue their cross-country trek.

British national record holder Ben Proud will not continue on from Mare Nostrum and is absent from the Sette Colli start lists, as is Russian breaststroke sweeper of Mare Nostrum Yuliya Efimova.